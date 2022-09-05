Local businesses expect TIFF sales boost, but not as high as pre-pandemic years

People walk past the Bell Lightbox during the 2021Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Toronto International Film Festival says organizations, delegations and media outlets supported by the Russian state are not welcome at this year's edition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov People walk past the Bell Lightbox during the 2021Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Toronto International Film Festival says organizations, delegations and media outlets supported by the Russian state are not welcome at this year's edition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton