Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows

Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Halton Regional Police said the incident occurred on Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street.

According to police, a truck was hauling five million bees when the load fell off of the vehicle.

Officers are urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and pedestrians have been cautioned to avoid the area altogether.