LIVE UPDATES: Mississauga residents head to the polls for mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election and most polls suggest that at least four of them are in a neck-and-neck race that could go any number of ways.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m. and results are expected to follow shortly after that.
Tune in here for LIVE updates throughout the day:
11:40 a.m.
Mayoral candidate and current city councillor Stephen Dasko is spending election day making some last-minute get-out-the-vote calls from his campaign office. He told CTV News Toronto that he believes this is the “most important election we will ever have in the city.”
“We want to set our course and this is the opportunity to do it right now,” he said, listing taxation, housing and public safety as some of the top issues. “Nobody should be looking out their front window to see if their car is still in the driveway when they are going to bed.”
11 a.m.
Former Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie cast her ballot at Riverside Public School in Port Credit shortly after 11 a.m. Speaking with reporters outside the polling station, Crombie said that this byelection will provide residents with an opportunity to choose a mayor that “will kick off the next 50 years of Mississauga’s history” after just four mayors held the role during Mississauga’s first 50 years, largely due to Hazel McAllion’s 36-year tenure.
“My message today is to encourage everyone to get out and vote because in municipal elections the turnout is notoriously low. It was less than 22 per cent in the last general election so today the message is please get out and vote,” she said.
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is shown arriving at a polling station in Mississauga with her voting card on June 10. (CP24)
10:45 a.m.
Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish cast her ballot at Huron Park Recreation Centre just before 11 a.m. Parrish, a former city councillor and Member of Parliament, had a sizeable in a number of early polls but in recent weeks her advantage appears to have shrunk, with at least one recent poll putting her just one point ahead of Dipika Damerla among decided voters. Speaking with CP24 on Monday morning, Parrish said that housing is looming large for her as residents head to the polls.
“We have to get at it right away,” she said. “We are losing the 18 to 25 year olds, they are leaving town and we have to hang on to them. Housing is absolutely essential.”
10 a.m.
The polls have officially opened across Mississauga as the city gets set to elect a new mayor, following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie earlier this year. The winner of the byelection will have the opportunity to serve as Mississauga’s mayor until the next civic election, scheduled for Oct, 2026.
