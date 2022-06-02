Live coverage: Reporting of Ontario election results delayed by up to two hours in 19 ridings

The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier.

CTV News Toronto will have live updates through the entire day, and as results arrive, below.

Major party leaders Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner are all fighting to form the 43rd provincial parliament.

For live election poll results our interactive map shows who is ahead in all of Ontario's 124 ridings.

The polls in Ontario close at 9 p.m.

Follow along below:

7:30 p.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has arrived at his family home in Etobicoke to watch tonight’s election results.

“I never take anything for granted,” Ford says when asked if he expects to coast to a second majority. “Hopefully it’s gonna turn out in the right direction and I’m just grateful for all the people in Ontario.”

7:20 p.m.

The 19 ridings where results will be delayed tonight include several in the GTA. A total of 27 polling stations are affected across those ridings.

Polling is being extended by as little as 10 minutes at some stations, but by as much as two hours at others. Here’s a full list:

Here's a full list:

Riding Poll # Minutes extended Revised close time Brantford—Brant 8 10 9:10 PM Parry Sound—Muskoka 52 10 9:10 PM Whitby 9 10 9:10 PM Cambridge 26 15 9:15 PM Don Valley West 23 15 9:15 PM York Centre 13 20 9:20 PM Ottawa—Vanier 18 24 9:24 PM Mississauga East—Cooksville 20 25 9:25 PM Mississauga East—Cooksville 28 26 9:26 PM Mississauga—Lakeshore 23 25 9:25 PM Etobicoke Centre 411 30 9:30 PM Etobicoke Centre 412 30 9:30 PM Oakville 36 30 9:30 PM Parry Sound—Muskoka 30 30 9:30 PM Sarnia—Lambton 11 30 9:30 PM University—Rosedale 17 30 9:30 PM University—Rosedale 27 30 9:30 PM University—Rosedale 21 40 9:40 PM Kiiwetinoong 28 30 9:30 PM Simcoe North 24 38 9:38 PM Mississauga—Lakeshore 21 40 9:40 PM Thunder Bay—Atikokan 55 45 9:45 PM University—Rosedale 22 55 9:55 PM Perth—Wellington 17 80 10:20 PM Flamborough—Glanbrook 3 105 10:45 PM Algoma-Manitoulin 4 120 11:00 PM Kiiwetinoong 19 120 11:00 PM

7:00 p.m.

Our on-air special coverage of Election Night in Ontario starts right now! You can catch it on CP24 or CTV, or livestream it here.

6:50 p.m.

Reporting of results from 19 ridings across the province will be delayed for up to two hours, CTV News has learned. Election rules stipulate that all polls in a riding must have completed voting before any results can be reported. So results in those ridings will be delayed.

Elections Ontario said earlier that opening times were pushed back at several polling stations across the province due to a variety of circumstances, such as power outages and fires.

Leena Latafat breaks down why extended voting at some polling stations will delay results in 19 ridings: #onpoli #ctvelxn



For complete LIVE coverage from CTV News: https://t.co/a4xD7lCgYD pic.twitter.com/3nBD4ucmoe — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) June 2, 2022

6:00 p.m.

Elections Ontario says fires, sewer backups and power outages caused delays in the opening of some polling stations. Voting hours are being extended at those locations.

However the organization says "polls are open and fully operational, and we are processing electors without difficulty."

Most polling stations across the province are set to close in three hours.

Voters walk to the cast their vote for the Ontario Provincial election at the Vaughan-Woodbridge polling station in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

5:30 p.m.

It’s been a hard-fought campaign for many and there are a few ridings where candidates could be separated by just a handful of votes. Here’s a look at a few key ridings to watch tonight.

5:00 p.m.

There’s still plenty of time to cast your ballot, with polls set to close at 9 p.m. If you want to see a breakdown of where the parties stand on key issues, here's a quick look. If you’re not sure which riding you’re in or where to vote, you can search by postal code on the Elections Ontario website.

4:20 p.m.

Elections Ontario says it has a fixed a problem that saw no voter information data flowing to political parties for much of Thursday morning after polls opened.

3:40 p.m.

CP24 and CTV will be broadcasting a LIVE election special with minute-by-minute coverage starting at 7 p.m. We will also have a live stream of the election special which you can watch on our site or on our app.

2:40 p.m.

Hamilton police say that they responded to a polling station at Carlisle United Church on Thursday morning after an individual allegedly threw an object through the window and then got into a physical altercation with a supervisor. The supervisor sustained minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics at the scene, police said. It is not clear if the incident interrupted voting at the location.

11 a.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a "great day for democracy in Ontario" and that he feels "grateful" to be in the position he finds himself in.

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, and his wife, Karla Ford walk to their voting station to vote in Toronto on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Eligible voters for Ontario's provincial election can cast a ballot in person from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.

“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”

Ontario Liberal party leader Stephen Del Duca casts his vote in his riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge for the Ontario provincial election, in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

9:40 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath casts her vote, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.

9 a.m.

Elections Ontario is warning voters some last-minute voting location changes.

The following voting locations have been changed: