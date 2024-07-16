List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding

Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the Toronto area have seen a number of major roadways closed and transit services disrupted.

As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the road closures below. It will be updated as the situation evolves.

Road Closures

Southbound lanes of Highway 410 at Highway 403

Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Highway 401 and 410

Both directions of Lake Shore Boulevard from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue are closed

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway, from Bloor and Bayview avenues to the Gardiner, along with all northbound lanes at Dundas Street East

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner at Lower Jarvis Street

All lanes of Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to River Street

Steeles Avenue at Highway 404

Pine Valley Drive at Embassy Drive

Woodbine Avenue at Denison Street

Dufferin Street at Langstaff Road

Convair Drive in both directions between Britannia Road East and Flightline Drive

Residents have also been asked to avoid Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, the westbound Bloor Viaduct bike lanes, Bayview Avenue at Nesbitt Drive, and Wilson bridge

Transit Closures