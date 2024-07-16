TORONTO
    List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding

    Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the Toronto area have seen a number of major roadways closed and transit services disrupted.

    As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the road closures below. It will be updated as the situation evolves.

    Road Closures

    • Southbound lanes of Highway 410 at Highway 403
    • Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Highway 401 and 410
    • Both directions of Lake Shore Boulevard from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue are closed
    • All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway, from Bloor and Bayview avenues to the Gardiner, along with all northbound lanes at Dundas Street East
    • All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner at Lower Jarvis Street
    • All lanes of Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to River Street
    • Steeles Avenue at Highway 404
    • Pine Valley Drive at Embassy Drive
    • Woodbine Avenue at Denison Street
    • Dufferin Street at Langstaff Road
    • Convair Drive in both directions between Britannia Road East and Flightline Drive
    • Residents have also been asked to avoid Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, the westbound Bloor Viaduct bike lanes, Bayview Avenue at Nesbitt Drive, and Wilson bridge

    Transit Closures

    • TTC’s Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at Union Station or St. Patrick stations
    • TTC’s Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Kipling and Jane due to a power failure
    • Streetcars are not going into Union Station
    • TTC’s 510 Spadina streetcar is detouring southbound via Spadina Ave and Queens Quay
    • Westbound GO trains are currently not stopping at either Exhibition or Long Branch GO stations
    • Eastbound GO trains to Union Station are not stopping at Long Branch GO
    • UP Express trains are not leaving Union Station
    • Billy Bishop Airport said some flights have been impacted and encouraged passengers to confirm flight status with their airline
    • The pedestrian tunnel at Billy Bishop Airport is closed due to flooding. All passengers and staff will be redirected to the ferry for access to and from the airport

