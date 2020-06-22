TORONTO -- Lifeguards will return to six Toronto beaches starting today.

From 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, lifeguards will offer supervision at Bluffer's Park Beach, Cherry/ Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, and Woodbine Beach.

While all beaches are open to the public across the city, the city does not recommend people swim outside designated swim areas and without the supervision of a lifeguard.

The city is also reminding those who visit beaches to continue to follow public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including staying six metres apart from others who do not live in your household.

Those who do not follow physical distancing rules could face a $1,000 fine.