Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
The Leafs are set to play Game 3 of their best-of-seven second-round NHL playoff series against the Panthers tonight at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida – about an hour’s drive north of Miami.
But when tickets went on sale for the game this week, Leafs fans were shocked to find out that only U.S. residents were permitted to buy tickets online.
The Panthers had limited the sale of tickets to give “local fans first access” to the game.
The restriction was lifted after 24 hours, but the Panthers’ decision to try and shut out Leafs fans may not have had the desired effect.
“[My dad] wasn’t able to access them himself when the schedule was announced, of course, so one of his friends who lives in the U.S. was able to get quite a few tickets for both Game 3 and 4 in Florida,” said Torontonian Rina Hayre.
“Great time to have a friend in the States.”
And for those without friends in the U.S., many social media users with American addresses offered to help Leafs fans in search of tickets to the game.
“Alright, Leafs fans. If you need tickets for road games in Florida, hit me up,” said one Twitter user.
“I’m a U.S. resident. I got you.”
Leafs fans could also purchase tickets from the resale market, which were still cheaper on average than tickets to a Leafs home game, even after they’d been marked up.
Tickets for Game 3 went on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday and were soon listed on sites like StubHub, with the cheapest pair at the time going for $244 each – less than half of what a ticket to Game 1 in Toronto cost.
“As soon as I saw the notification on Ticketmaster that you needed to have a U.S. address in order to get tickets – I've been through this before because I went to Arizona in December to watch the Leafs play there and they did a similar thing – you just go to a reseller site and other people will flip you their tickets,” said Toronto radio host Brent Albrecht.
“I just went to StubHub. That's kind of my usual ‘go to’ and I got the tickets that way.”
Cost was a major factor for many Leafs fans when deciding whether or not to travel to Florida for an away game.
Considering the price of home tickets, especially ones close to the action, it was marginally more expensive to travel to Florida, book accommodations and purchase away tickets than it was to go to a Leafs game in Toronto.
“The rationale was, a local home game was over $1K for two tickets - approximately $1,300 - while Florida was under $2K for two tickets, two nights at a hotel and two return flights,” said Leafs fan Amanda Long.
Not to mention that the destination in question is in balmy South Florida – about a half-hour’s drive from the Atlantic Ocean.
“I was looking at tickets for [Game 2 in Toronto], and the cheapest ticket I saw was like $500 for the worst sightline in the arena,” said Albrecht.
“So I was like, well, if I could pay $500 and go to Florida where the weather is a lot better than it is here right now and still see a game in the playoffs, that sounds great to me.”
The ticket restrictions also seemed to have a galvanizing effect on some Leafs fans, seemingly making them even more determined to get into FLA Live Arena for Game 3.
“I can’t believe the [Panthers] are restricting tickets to try and keep Leaf fans out,” said one Twitter user.
“I wasn’t planning on going to Florida, but now I’m going to make it my personal mission. You can’t stop the Leafs passion from getting into your building no matter how hard you try!”
Many fans were also quick to point out that the Panthers are an organization that relies on the thousands of Canadian snowbirds who live in Florida during the colder months and support the team through season ticket sales.
During the regular season, visiting Canadian teams, including the Leafs, are typically well represented in the stands.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri celebrates with fans during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
“I went to Florida, right before the pandemic actually, for a Leafs game in Sunrise, a regular season game, and I couldn't believe how many Leafs fans were there,” Albrecht said.
Leafs Nation is sure to turn out tonight in larger numbers than ever before, and the boys in blue will need all the help they can get.
Toronto dropped Games 1 and 2 of the series at home against the Panthers, leaving them two losses away from elimination.
The next two games will be played in Sunrise, and if the Leafs can’t get a win in either contest, their season will come to yet another disappointing end.
The good news for Toronto is that they haven’t had any trouble getting road wins in Florida so far these playoffs.
They won all three games in Tampa in round one, giving Leafs Nation hope that they can still find a way to climb back into the series and make it to the semi-final of the Stanley Cup playoffs – something they’ve done only five times since they won the cup in 1967.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
U.K. police face backlash over handling of anti-monarchy protests, government minister defends force's actions
A senior U.K. government minister has defended the actions of the Metropolitan Police during the anti-monarchy protests in London on Saturday, saying officers had to make "tough calls" during the coronation of King Charles III in a day which saw 52 arrests.
Thousands of street parties celebrating coronation planned in U.K. today
The Coronation Big Lunch encouraged neighbours and communities to come together as part of the weekend festivities celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday.
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal
Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.
Why 'Saturday Night Live' didn't air a new episode this weekend
Due to the continued film and TV writers' strike, "Saturday Night Live" did not air a new episode on Saturday evening, as originally planned.
Trudeau says King Charles is 'deeply aligned' with Canadian priorities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says King Charles is deeply aligned with the fundamental priorities of Canadians on reconciliation and the environment.
Montreal
-
Laval firefighters tackle several boat fires at local marina
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash
A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.
-
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
London
-
Poilieve gives boost to Conservative candidate ahead of Oxford byelection
No mention of nomination process turmoil for Oxford county Conservatives, as federal leader Pierre Poilievre offers support to the winning nominee ahead of an upcoming byelection.
-
Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP
Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.
-
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Strathroy, Ont.
Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in Strathroy, Ont. after a young girl was allegedly approached and chased by a strange man Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Large fire at The Hopper in Cambridge prompts heavy emergency response
Cambridge firefighters were called to a large structure fire Saturday night around 9 p.m.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
Free Comic Book Day brings out fans and newcomers alike in Waterloo
Comic book fans and newcomers alike flocked to Carry-On Comics in Uptown Waterloo for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Ottawa
-
Record number of riders taking part in CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO is already breaking records. Steve Read, president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, says Sunday's event has the most participants ever.
-
Here's what we know about Ottawa's proposed 'bag tag' garbage policy
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the proposed "partial pay-as-you-throw" garbage system for Ottawa homeowners.
-
Electric buses can operate on OC Transpo routes, report concludes
A report for the Transit Commission says the Zero Emission Bus pilot program shows the battery-electric buses on Ottawa's roads "met or surpassed" the range and efficiency promised by the manufacturer.
Windsor
-
Overturned manslaughter conviction, landlords take on City of Windsor, pentalty for police officer donating to 'Freedom Convoy': Top Windsor stories this week
A manslaughter conviction overturned, landlords take on the City of Windsor over new residential rental licence bylaw, and a Windsor police officer will need to work unpaid hours as penalty for a donation to the ‘'Freedom Convoy.' Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in Lakeshore
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore Saturday afternoon.
-
Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages
Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.
Barrie
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
-
Gordon Lightfoot fans gather for celebration of life concert
Hundreds of Gordon Lightfoot fans gathered in his hometown of Orillia Saturday night for a concert honouring the life and legacy of the musician.
-
Local royal watchers wake up bright and early for King's coronation
Residents of Aurora and Newmarket gathered in honour of King Charles and queen consort Camilla for coronation day.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. chess champion takes on 19 players at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Nova Scotians watch historic coronation of King Charles III
Nearly 100 royal watchers and dignitaries gathered at government house in Halifax before the sunrise to watch the crowning of King Charles III.
Calgary
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
Alberta NDP suspends campaigns in ridings hit by wildfires
The Alberta NDP announced Saturday that it has suspended campaigns in six ridings impacted by Alberta wildfires across the province.
-
Banff fire now classified as 'under control': Parks Canada
A prescribed fire that got out of control in Banff is now classified as "under control", the park announced on social media Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
'A great friend, daughter, sister, granddaughter': The memorial bench honouring Jordyn Reimer's memory
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by an alleged drunk driver last year is honouring her memory with a new walking trail bench in Transcona.
-
'Wanted to get out and celebrate’: The King Charles coronation celebrations in Manitoba
Manitobans are sharing their optimism about the monarchy’s next chapter.
-
'A passionate, dedicated bunch': Point Douglas community cleanup tackles excess garbage
Point Douglas residents were out in force Saturday, cleaning up garbage and litter they say mostly comes from other parts of the city.
Vancouver
-
More evacuation orders issued as communities brace for more flooding
The Kootenay Region's Grand Forks community issued evacuation orders for 34 more properties Saturday afternoon, with more flooding anticipated through the weekend.
-
Local businesses celebrate coronation, but ambivalence cancels one event
Eyes are focused on Buckingham Palace Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Across the pond, people in Metro Vancouver are also finding ways to mark the occasion.
-
Burnaby planning a new city hall in Metrotown
Planning is underway for a new Burnaby City Hall in the Metrotown area, the city announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.