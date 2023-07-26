Leafs announce goaltender Matt Murray will be placed on long-term injured reserve
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely and will be placed on long-term injured reserve before the start of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday.
The 29-year-old went 14-8-2 with .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in 26 games in 2022-23 following last summer's trade with the Ottawa Senators.
The oft-injured Murray put in some decent showings with the Leafs, but was unable to stay out of the trainers room thanks to groin and ankle problems before suffering a concussion in April.
The Thunder Bay, Ont., native won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Murray has one season remaining on a four-year, US$25-million contract he signed with Ottawa in October 2020 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade. He was set to count close to $4.69 million against the salary cap next season after the Senators retained 25 per cent of his wages in the trade with Toronto.
As things stand, the Leafs will head into training camp with Ilya Samsonov and youngster Joseph Woll as their goalies. Samsonov was awarded a one-year, $3.55-million deal in arbitration over the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
A new millipede species is crawling under L.A. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs
The City of Angels, a metropolis of freeways and traffic, has a newly discovered species named in its honour: The Los Angeles Thread Millipede.
Montreal
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
Slew of transport issues face new minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Quebec judge denies request to appeal decision maintaining school prayer space ban
The Quebec Court of Appeal has refused to allow a Muslim organization and a civil rights group to appeal a lower court decision maintaining the province's ban on prayer spaces in public schools.
London
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
2 men arrested in St. Marys, sawed-off shot gun seized by Stratford police
Two men from St. Marys are facing charges after Stratford police seized weapons and Methamphetamine on Tuesday.
Attempted abduction in Perth County
The reported incident happened some time between 11 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Perth Line 131 just south of Line 86.
Kitchener
'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach
The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.
Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
Sudbury’s Lowe’s store to become a Rona outlet
During the next few weeks, Sudbury's Lowe’s store on Marcus Drive will be converted into a RONA.
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Ottawa
COMING UP AT 4 P.M.
COMING UP AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
Windsor
Windsor Salt workers reject tentative deal
CTV News has confirmed the first group of workers have turned down their contract.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
Chatham father $100,000 richer after saying yes to Encore
A Chatham truck driver and longtime lottery player is celebrating his first big win – to the tune of $100,000.
Barrie
Highway 26 factory evacuated due to noxious smell
Reinhart Foods on Highway 26 in Stayner was evacuated after a noxious smell sent three people to hospital with burning throats and chest irritation.
Ongoing construction hits delay on Innisfil Beach Road
The ongoing construction in Innisfil on Innisfil Beach Road at the Highway 400 overpass hit a snag, delaying the stretch reopening as scheduled.
Routine traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie
A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Barrie police officers on patrol in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Atlantic
Newfoundland police warn of armed and violent person near Swift Current
RCMP in Newfoundland have issued an emergency alert regarding an armed person near the community of Swift Current.
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP
The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Calgary
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photos
Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
Winnipeg
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
Vancouver
Explosion in Langley, B.C., mall parking lot not suspicious, RCMP say
An explosion that shocked shoppers outside a mall in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to the RCMP.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
NEW
NEW | B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
