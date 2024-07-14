LCBO walks back plan to open 32 stores on Friday as strike continues
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
The alcohol retailer had initially announced that it would open 32 of its stores on July 19, but that they’d only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with “limited hours in effect,” even if a deal had not been reached.
However, the LCBO said on Sunday it has made an operational change as a result of its success in fulfilling online orders within a week and is re-allocating employees that they had planned to assign to the select retail stores.
More than 9,000 LCBO employees went on strike, closing 669 locations across Ontario, on July 5.
This is the second time the LCBO has scrapped plans to temporarily reopen stores. On Monday, the LCBO walked back on its plan to open five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket these locations.
“This pivot means that we will be able to improve how we serve Ontario bars and restaurants to help increase product selection, availability, and expedited delivery,” the LCBO said in its statement.
CTV News Toronto reached out to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) for a response on the LCBO’s statement on Sunday afternoon.
The union representing striking workers has said the primary point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales in the province, which will see beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages available in some convenience stores at the end of the summer.
“We want this strike to end, remain committed to reaching an agreement with OPSEU, and encourage them to respond to our fair offer,” the LCBO said in a statement.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of shooting at Trump rally
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Within minutes after Trump shooting, misinformation started flying. 'Everyone is just speculating'
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
Kenya police say suspected serial killer has confessed to murdering 42 women
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Provincial-federal turf battles over health, housing on agenda of premiers meeting in Halifax
Healthcare, housing and the environment will be on the agenda as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual summer meeting of the Council of Federation.
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
-
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa lifeguards selected to supervise aquatic events at Paris 2024 Games
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
4 injured in weekend head-on crash on Wolfe Island
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
-
What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Local killed in ATV crash in northern Ontario
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
Kitchener
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
London
-
Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
-
Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
-
Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
Windsor
-
Retired AM800 host Lisa Williams gets Lifetime Achievement Award
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.
-
Production shift cancelled at Windsor Assembly Plant
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
-
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney coming to Caesars Windsor
Singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney is coming to Caesars Windsor.
Barrie
-
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Barrie welcomes the unveiling of new art on Lakeshore Drive
Inspired by Kempenfelt Bay, a new art feature will be unveiled at the former Trans Canada Tail pavilion.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorms to bring hail, heavy winds to Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Missing Saskatchewan man last seen in The Pas: RCMP
The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen in Manitoba 10 days ago.
Atlantic
-
'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': Men save Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf from further damage after fire
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
-
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish, P.E.I., led to the death of one person, and three others injured.
-
Canada's 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
N.L.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy heat wave starts Tuesday
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
-
Elks remain winless after 37-34 loss to Redblacks
Quarterback Dru Brown completed a couple of long touchdown passes in the second half and Lewis Ward kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the Ottawa Redblacks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 37-34 on Sunday.
-
Alberta to relax rule on buying oil, gas wells if municipal taxes unpaid
The Alberta government plans to relax a rule that requires energy companies seeking to buy viable wells from bankruptcy proceedings to first pay all the failed producer's outstanding taxes.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail
One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.
-
Calgary mayor offers update on water main break monitoring and repairs
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be providing an update on the work going into the effort to fully restore the city's water services in the wake of a feeder main break in early June.
-
Almost 1.5M people attended this year's Calgary Stampede
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Bella Brave passed away after latest hospitalization
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
-
Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers estimate 25,000 attended festival in 2024
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Water-related death reported on Waskesiu Lake: RCMP
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Bella Brave passed away after latest hospitalization
‘Be brave’: Bella Thomson passed away at the age of 10
Vancouver
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.