Late Hazel McCallion's home is now up for sale
The iconic former home of Mississauga’s Hazel McCallion is being put on the market.
The property is being described as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity “befitting our beloved Hurricane Hazel,” with a listing price of about $3 million.
“It's a beautiful property unto itself,” broker James Hodgins, founder of Hodgins Realty Group, said in an interview with CTV News Toronto. “Obviously, that's why Mayor McCallion enjoyed it and made it her home and sanctuary.”
The two-storey detached home sits on a nearly half-acre property in Mississauga’s East Credit neighbourhood, surrounded by trees and a short walk to a nearby river.
Hodgins noted the location of the property is close to everything—natural wildlife makes it feel like a “retreat” but it also has an incredible view of the city.
The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an in-ground pool in the backyard. The listing also says it has “cherished gardens” and a “dignitary worthy vaulted great room.”
The former home of mayor Hazel McCallion at 5202 Charnwood Crescent is seen in this photograph. (Hodgins Realty Group Inc.)
“There's a great room that's been built on the back as well with vaulted ceilings,” Hodgins said. “Mayor Hazel could entertain dignitaries from around the world or certainly across the city and province, and that has a pool-side view and the gardens in the ground. So it's really the whole package.”
The inside of the home features updated white flooring and paint, two floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, and large windows for natural light.
The former home of mayor Hazel McCallion at 5202 Charnwood Crescent is seen in this photograph. (Hodgins Realty Group Inc.)
There are six parking spaces, including a two-car garage.
Hodgins said that while the home has been refurbished, it remains relatively plain and simple as was McCallion’s style.
“Mayor Hazel was a wonderfully busy lady,” Hodgins said, noting that her focus was taking care of the City of Mississauga. “She didn’t live lavishly.”
The former home of mayor Hazel McCallion at 5202 Charnwood Crescent is seen in this photograph. (Hodgins Realty Group Inc.)
Taxes on the property are listed at $10,711.92 a year.
McCallion, who served as mayor of Mississauga from 1978 to 2014, died at the age of 101 on Jan. 29. She passed at home surrounded by family.
Hodgins said he has known the McCallion family for years and that he feels closer to the former mayor through the sale of her home.
“This was her private home. This was her retreat, her place of rest. So it’s kind of a magical place. There’s definitely some energy there.”
