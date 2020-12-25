TORONTO -- Police say no one was hurt in a large explosion at a Hamilton steel plant that sent a dark cloud over the city's east end on Christmas Day.

Hamilton police acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek says the blast took place in a furnace area of the Stelco facility that was unstaffed at the time, and all employees are accounted for.

He says the Stelco complex is big and the explosion occurred at least a kilometre from any residences, so no evacuations were required and no injuries have been reported.

Leek says the incident caused "quite a cloud" but it dissipated quickly and police are not aware of any safety or environmental concerns.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called to investigate.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.