Lamborghini driver with G2 license goes 110 km/h over limit on Toronto highway
Published Friday, January 1, 2021 11:43AM EST
A Lamborghini SUV is seen on the shoulder of the Don Valley Parkway on Jan. 1, 2021. (TPS)
TORONTO -- Toronto police say a driver with only a G2 license was spotted going more than 200 kilometres an hour in a Lamborghini SUV on the Don Valley Parkway on Friday morning.
Det. Const. Scott Matthews said the yellow quarter-million dollar Lamborghini Urus SUV was spotted going 203 km/h on the highway sometime early this morning.
The driver, who Matthews said was a 25-year-old with a G2 license, was charged criminally with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
The vehicle was impounded and will be held for seven days and his license was suspended as well.