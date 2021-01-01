TORONTO -- Toronto police say a driver with only a G2 license was spotted going more than 200 kilometres an hour in a Lamborghini SUV on the Don Valley Parkway on Friday morning.

Det. Const. Scott Matthews said the yellow quarter-million dollar Lamborghini Urus SUV was spotted going 203 km/h on the highway sometime early this morning.

The driver, who Matthews said was a 25-year-old with a G2 license, was charged criminally with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The vehicle was impounded and will be held for seven days and his license was suspended as well.