TORONTO -- Families of residents at an Etobicoke nursing home currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak are voicing frustration that staff are not required to be vaccinated amid a fourth wave of the virus.

“I was shocked and angry,” said Diava Ratavicius, who is concerned for her 91-year-old mother Agota who lives at the Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home near Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue.

“I couldn’t understand why somebody who takes care of the vulnerable wouldn’t do what they have to do, it doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said.

According to a notice that was sent to family members of residents and obtained by CTV News Toronto, the facility is reporting 12 staff cases, eight resident cases and two resident deaths related to COVID-19 as of August 15.

“Where is the conscience? How can you serve people if you are not protected yourself?” asked Agota Ratavicius over the phone.

The notice also states that all staff members and essential care givers receive PCR tests twice a week and rapid tests on all other working days.

A notice was first sent to families on July 23, informing them that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Families tell CTV News Toronto that they learned about the vaccination rate at the facility during an annual board meeting in June prior to the outbreak.

“One of the participants asked and the administrator of the home replied 37 per cent,” said Ruta Pace, who attended the virtual meeting.

Pace’s 93-year-old mother Liama so far hasn’t tested positive for the virus, but she has her concerns if staff members remain unvaccinated.

“I think people that don’t want to be vaccinated -- they should really seek other professions,” she said. “I’m concerned my mom would die -- the staff cases have been increasing.”

Officials from the nursing home did not respond to CTV News Toronto’s requests to confirm how many staff members are currently vaccinated and what other measures are being done to manage the outbreak.

The nursing home also states in its latest notice to families that it continues “to have conversations with staff about vaccination.”

In a letter to families from the board of directors posted on the Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home website, officials acknowledge the concerns, but write that there isn’t much more they can do.

“Unfortunately, Labdara cannot demand that its employees be vaccinated as that is under the jurisdiction of the provincial government.”

Instead, officials with the home recommend that families write to the province requesting that vaccines are made mandatory for long-term care staff.

The province requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.

Last week, the Ontario Long-Term Care Association called on the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff. The association argues it would both protect residents and ensure facilities don’t lose their staff to other health-care facilities.

“We need to get on this as soon as humanly possible,” said long-term care advocate Vivian Stamatopoulos. “Delta [variant] has changed the game. It’s 50 per cent more transmissible…we simply can’t go ahead with old policies in this new context.”

Some families argue the outbreak could have been prevented and are calling for vaccinations to be made mandatory for long-term care workers immediately.

“If you’re in this field you have to get vaccinated – if you’re dealing with vulnerable people take care of them,” said Ratavicius.

Sources told CTV News Toronto Monday that Premier Doug Ford will meet with his cabinet tonight to discuss the possibility of making it mandatory for healthcare and education workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With files from The Canadian Press