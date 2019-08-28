

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Reality show star and businessman Kevin O'Leary was on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash on a lake in Ontario this weekend, his publicist confirmed.

Police said the two-boat crash occurred on Saturday night on Lake Joseph in Seguin Township.

A 64-year-old Florida man was killed in the crash and a 48-year-old woman from Markham suffered critical injuries, police said.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft,” O'Leary said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”



Lake Joseph is located about 200 kilometres north of Toronto. (Google Maps)

“Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time.”

“I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. The police investigation is ongoing.