Kenneth Law facing upgraded murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths: sources

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Murder charges against Kenneth Law have been upgraded to the first degree, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

Law, a former chef from Mississauga, was previously facing 14 second-degree murder charges for allegedly selling sodium nitrite online to people who later died by suicide.

Law was arrested in May after allegedly operating a number of online storefronts to sell sodium nitrite, a preservative used for meat processing that can be lethal in large doses, and additional products like rubber tubing and gas masks – for the purpose of suicide.

In addition to the murder charges, Law is also facing 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

The alleged victims, ranging in age from 16 to 26, resided across Ontario, including Toronto, York Region, Durham Region, London, Ont., Thunder Bay, Waterloo and Peel Region. While police have not released information about the individuals, they have previously confirmed more than one is under the age of 18.

Tracking by CTV News has determined that the number of deaths possibly connected to Law is over 100, according to accounts from authorities, media, and family members, in countries including the U.S., the U.K., and New Zealand.

Law, a former engineer, has said he’s not responsible for what people do with his products and has denied the charges.

CTV News Toronto has contacted Peel Regional Police, which is leading the multi-jurisdictional investigation, for comment.

With files from Jon Woodward