TORONTO
Toronto

    • Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictment

    Share

    The case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.

    Kenneth Law is charged with 14 counts of both first-degree murder as well as counselling and aiding suicide.

    Law appeared by video feed in court today where the prosecutors confirmed the attorney general had decided to proceed by direct indictment, sending the case directly to trial in Superior Court without a preliminary inquiry.

    A preliminary inquiry is typically used to determine whether the Crown has assembled enough evidence against an accused to proceed to trial.

    Law will make an appearance in Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

    His lawyer said last week that Law would plead not guilty.

    Police have said all charges against Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

    Investigators have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

    They believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out globally, and about 160 were sent in Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.  

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News