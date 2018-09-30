

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat will make an announcement alongside the Martin Goodman Trail this morning as the Oct. 22 election draws a little closer.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at a section of the pedestrian and cyclist trail near Parliament Street.

It is not immediately clear what the announcement pertains to.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, John Tory will be making an appearance at Apple Fest in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood at around noon. The event is hosted by the Bayview-Leaside BIA.

Keesmaat, a former chief planner, is currently trailing Tory by double digits in the mayoral race.

The latest poll, released by Mainstreet Research on Sept. 26, found that Tory has the support of about 63.7 per cent of decided and leaning voters compared to 30.7 per cent for Keesmaat.

About 27.4 per cent of respondents to that poll said that they were still undecided on who they would vote for.

More to come….