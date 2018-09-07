

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat has unveiled a plan to reduce the speed limit on residential streets and redesign the city’s 100 most dangerous intersections as part of an effort to bring an end to pedestrian deaths that she says are entirely preventable.

The former city planner made the announcement at a news conference at the intersection of Jarvis Street and Maitland Place on Friday morning.

She said that if elected she would work to reduce the speed limit on all residential roads to 30 km/h and revamp dangerous intersections and school zones with design elements like a narrowed vehicular right-of-way at crosswalks, pedestrian islands and pedestrian bump outs to reduce crossing distances.

Those changes would be made in the first two years of her term, Keesmaat said.

“This is a choice. This is something we can do. We can prevent death in our city, we can do it by design,” she said. “For too long we have had a reactive approach. We need a proactive approach.”

Keesmaat said that the city has existing “complete street guidelines” for the safe design of streets that haven’t been consistently followed; something that she said was “frustrating” during her time at city hall but will mean that staff won’t have to “reinvent the wheel” if she is elected.

She conceded that her plan will likely increase the cost of the Transportation Services budget by about 3 per cent but said that it is a “small price to pay” for saving lives.

The 2018 transportation services budget was $409 million, so a three per cent increased would require an additional $12.27 in annual funding. Keesmaat did not say where that money will come from.

“It is important to remember that these are preventable deaths,” Keesmaat said. “We know that we can prevent these deaths through design and not doing that today is highly problematic.”

Lower speed limit already in place downtown

It should be noted that the speed limits on residential roads in the city’s downtown core and East York has been 30 km/h since a unanimous vote by community council in 2015 but speed limits elsewhere in the city vary.

In advocating for a lower speed limit on residential streets city-wide, Keesmaat cited a study suggesting that nine out of 10 pedestrians hit by a vehicle travelling 30 km/h survive compared to six out of 10 pedestrians hit by a vehicle travelling 40 km/h.

“We need to convey clearly the message that all residential streets will be safe streets,” she said.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.