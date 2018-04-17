

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The driver of a bus carrying the Kansas City Royals sustained minor injuries after a chunk of ice came flying through the windshield on the Gardiner Expressway early Monday morning, Toronto police said.

The incident occurred on the eastbound Gardiner, near Royal York Road, at around 12:15 a.m.

Police told CP24 that the ice came off of another bus in front of the team’s vehicle.

The 68-year-old driver of the baseball team’s bus sustained minor injuries, Const. Clint Stibbe said.

There were about 25 members of the team on board the bus at the time of the incident and police said no other injuries were reported.

The Blue Jays and the Royals were set to play at the Rogers Centre on Monday night but the game was postponed after chunks of ice started to fall from the CN Tower on to buildings below, including the Rogers Centre.

The Rogers Centre said some of the ice tore through the roof of the building and caused water to leak onto the field.

A doubleheader has been scheduled for today to make up for the missed game.

The CN Tower was shut down on Monday and the pedestrian bridge at John Street was closed.

Police said Tuesday morning that a safety assessment has now been conducted around the tower and experts no longer feel there is a safety concern in relation to falling ice.

As announced by @TPSOperations, an assessment has been made of the area around Rogers Centre & concluded there is no longer safety concerns. We are working on repairing the damage to our roof & will assess the conditions throughout the morning. We will provide updates. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) April 17, 2018

The downtown tourist attraction is set to reopen at 9 a.m. today.

Crews are currently working to repair the damage to the roof of the Rogers Centre.