Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton