'& Juliet' set to return to Toronto with open-ended run in late 2025

    Shakespearean pop musical "& Juliet" is mounting a Toronto comeback.

    Mirvish Productions says the contemporary spin on "Romeo & Juliet," set to the tunes of hitmaker Max Martin, will return for an open-ended run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in December 2025.

    Ticket availability and performance dates are still to be announced.

    The new Canadian production comes after "& Juliet" had a sold-out Toronto run in mid-2022 ahead of its Broadway debut.

    "& Juliet" imagines what might’ve happened if William Shakespeare’s tragedy hadn’t ended in the death of two star-crossed lovers and Juliet instead took off to Paris for a fresh start.

    The musical is packed with 30 pop hits by Martin, including six from the Backstreet Boys and five from Britney Spears, sung by the show’s cast.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

