Judge finds Toronto 'bio-energy healer' as drug dealer, calling testimony 'fantastic'

The testimony of a man who was charged with the biggest single-day drug and gun seizure in Toronto Police Service history was too “fantastic” to be believed, according to a Toronto Superior Court justice who found the self-described “bio-energy healer” guilty on all counts.

Daniel Dubajic had said he was as surprised as anyone when police found dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment. The Etobicoke painter pointed fingers at a roommate only known as “R.J.”, who he implied was the true mastermind of the scheme.

But Justice P. Andras Schreck said inconsistencies in Dubajic’s testimony made him impossible to believe.

“Mr. Dubajic’s account is so fantastic it defies credulity,” Schreck said in the sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Dubajic had testified that he was not a big-time drug dealer, but a bio-energy healer who fostered parrots, did odd jobs and lived simply in the unassuming apartment.

He admitted possession of a small amount of cocaine and said that he only trafficked cocaine to a group of as many as seven people — nothing like the scale of the November 2020 bust.

Court exhibit photos obtained by CTV News Toronto show duffel bags of wrapped bricks of cocaine, some stamped with the word “LUCKY”. In all, 57 handguns were found, eight long guns, more than 100 kg of cocaine, 30 kg of crystal meth, as well as some MDMA and marijuana.

Most of this was found in a room marked ‘Vandelay Industries’ — a reference to an episode of Seinfeld when the character George Costanza gives that company as a fake job reference.

But some was discovered in Dubajic’s room, the court heard. Crown Attorney Erin Pancer pointed out during his cross-examination that some of the bags of cocaine found in his room were in the same packaging as in the Vandelay Industries room, and suggested he was actually in league with his roommate.

“You’re telling us, in essence, you are the most unlucky person ever,” she said.

“I’m telling you what the facts are,” he responded.

Justice Schreck appeared to side with the crown, pointing out that a series of handwritten notes were “consistent with debt lists of the type used by drug dealers.”

Schreck said he rejected inconsistencies in the testimony, including Dubajic appearing to change his story when asked why R.J. hadn’t paid rent through to November 2020, but then said R.J. wanted to extend the lease.

“Mr. Dubajic was not being truthful. Because of his attempt to mislead the court on this issue, I reject it entirely,” Justice Schreck said.

Police observed two men drive up with duffel bags and deposit them in the apartment that morning, but no evidence was shared about exactly who they were.

None of the fingerprints on the packaging or the guns could be linked to Dubajic — a sign that there may be more to the case than just Dubajic. The court did not hear anything about R.J.'s whereabouts

Dubajic will return to court for sentencing in January.