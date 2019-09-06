

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Fans of the popular fast-food restaurant Jollibee now have one more location to get their fried-chicken and sweet-style spaghetti fix in the GTA.

The latest installment, located on 79 Billy Bishop Way in North York, marks the Philippines-based chain’s sixth Canadian location with plans to open another 100 branches over the next five years.

Jollibee openings across Canada have become known for drawing long line-ups and today’s unveiling was no different.

"We are so excited to be opening our doors for a third time in the Greater Toronto Area," a spokesperson said on Friday.



Jollibee employees are seen inside the fast-food chain's new Toronto location (Jollibee Canada)

“We are incredibly humbled by the support we have received from locals of the Toronto area since opening our last two stores in Scarborough and Mississauga, and we look forward to being able to give our Toronto Wilson Station family the same warm and friendly service our customers know us for.”

The news follows last month’s opening in Alberta, the sole location in the province, which saw some 8,000 customers served on opening day.

Founded in the Philippines in 1978, the chain now operates in 21 countries with more than 4,500 locations worldwide.