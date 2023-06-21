John Tory to endorse Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão, sources say

Former Toronto mayor John Tory is expected to re-emerge to throw a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race.

Sources within Bailão’s campaign confirmed to CTV News Toronto Wednesday that Tory is expected to endorse her.

Polls have consistently put former councillor and MP Olivia Chow well ahead of other contenders in the race.

However, Bailão has managed to garner strong support from others on council. Nine sitting councillors have said they are supporting her, including Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

A number of Tory's former staffers are working for the Bailão campaign.

Tory himself has kept a low profile since resigning from office earlier this year over an affair with a staffer in his office.

It was that resignation which triggered the mayoral race.

However, polls early in the campaign showed that if he were running, he would be in the lead by far.

Despite nearly three months of campaigning and multiple debates, none of the other candidates has managed to break away from the pack as a clear second choice.

In recent weeks, former police chief Mark Saunders has shifted his message to present himself as the only candidate who can beat Chow. However the message has done little to move his fortunes in the polls and a call for other candidates to support him did not get any traction.

Saunders was quick to respond to news of the impending endorsement from Tory, with a tweet suggesting it would solidify Chow’s win.

“John Tory gives up on Toronto, again,” he said in a tweet attached to a graphic which included a picture of Chow laughing and the words “backroom deal” and “good luck Toronto.”

Saunders got an endorsement of his own yesterday from Premier Doug Ford.

It’s unclear whether Tory’s last-minute endorsement might be enough to boost Bailão into position as the clear alternative to Chow. However he is by far the most recognizable name in local politics to offer an endorsement in the race.

Voters are set to go to the polls this coming Monday, June 26.