

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory’s office identified Friday the eleven city-owned properties he hopes will become new affordable housing units.

In a letter sent to city councillors, Tory listed the addressed of the sites and said he is urging city officials to identify more lands that can be used for affordable housing.

The sites identified are:

777 Victoria Park Avenue (Ward 20)

50 Wilson Heights Boulevard (Ward 6)

3741 Bloor Street West and 925 Kipling Avenue (Ward 3)

3326 Bloor Street West and 1226 Islington Avenue (Ward 3)

805 Don Mills Road (Ward 16)

770 Don Mills Road (Ward 16)

140 Merton Street (Ward 12)

705 Warden Avenue (Ward 20)

1250 Eglinton Avenue West (Ward 8)

251 Esther Shiner Boulevard (Ward 17)

3933 Keele Street (Ward 6)

Some of the sites, such as 50 Wilson Heights Boulevard or 140 Merton Street, appear to be parking lots or multi-level parking structures.

Others, like 777 Victoria Park Avenue, appear to be woodlots adjacent to subway stations.

“To kick-start our resolve I am requesting your support in endorsing and approving the 11 City-owned surplus sites identified by staff for the development of affordable housing within mixed-income, mixed-use and transit oriented communities,” Tory said in his letter to council.

He is asking council to approve asking the city manager to prepare an action plan for the January meeting of council to “identify resources required to get shovels in the ground fast.”