Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Warning: This story contains disturbing details
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years behind bars.
The decision from an Ontario Court of Appeal judge comes hours after the Canadian musician's sentencing.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Hoggard's lawyer Megan Savard along with Crown Attorney Catherine Weiler, met with Justice Grant Huscroft to present their reasons why Hoggard should or should not be released from jail while the appeal is being heard.
After both sides made their submissions, Huscroft said he would notify lawyers once he had reached a decision. Late Thursday, the judge granted Hoggard’s bail application.
“In all of the circumstances, given that (Hoggard) poses no public safety or flight concerns and raises arguable grounds of appeal, I am satisfied that his detention is not necessary in the public interest,” Huscroft wrote in his decision.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The bail hearing was held just hours after Hoggard was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts delivered the sentence this morning, noting that she accepts the victim’s account in “its entirety.”
The Crown in the case had asked for a sentence of six to seven years while the defence requested that Hoggard only be kept behind bars for three to four years.
The defence argued that a psychiatric report indicated that the Hedley frontman was a low risk to reoffend and had a good chance at rehabilitation, while the Crown suggested that he was a danger to the public and needed to be kept in custody.
In arriving at her sentence, Roberts said she considered the trauma inflicted upon the victim, whose identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban, both by the assault and the trial process as well as the continuing impacts the 2016 sexual assault have had on her life for Hoggard’s moments of “sexual gratification.”
“She’s a different person than she was when she went to meet Mr. Hoggard,” the judge said Thursday.
Roberts noted that Hoggard had no prior criminal record and provided 52 letters from individuals, attesting to his “good character.”
She said she also took into consideration that since news of Hoggard’s alleged sexual impropriety surfaced he’s been seen as a “recognizable pariah” resulting in him and his family being fearful of going out in public.
Further, Roberts said that the $2.8 million lawsuit filed by the victim on Oct. 6, the first day of the sentencing hearing, would “hang over” Hoggard and his family for a long time, “maybe even forever.”
Nonetheless, Roberts said that the sentence “must be proportionate to the gravity of the offending conduct.”
“It must be sufficient to reflect the inherent harmfulness of a manipulative and particularly degrading rape. … The full picture must be recognized and considered in sentencing,” she said, calling the assault “heinous” and noting that the victim feared for her life and was forced to endure several hours of violent sexual intercourse and degradation. Hoggard admitted in court that he did not use a condom.
Roberts also indicated that Hoggard, in a follow up conversation with the victim, attempted to “gaslight” her and wanted to create a “certain narrative.”
After asking Hoggard to stand up and receive his sentence, Roberts thanked the defense and crown attorneys for their “very effective and proficient” handling of this case then wished him “the best of luck.”
Hoggard then hugged and kissed his wife Rebekah Asselstine before being handcuffed and led out of the court room.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Aside from sentencing Hoggard to five years of jail time, Roberts also ordered that he be issued a 10-year ban on possessing any weapons and be placed on the sex offender registry for the next 20 years.
Speaking to reporters outside the University Avenue Courthouse following the sentencing hearing, Crown Attorney Kelly Slate commended the jury for their “diligence in this matter," and Roberts for her “fairness.”
Slate also gave credit to the two “very brave” complainants for coming forward to the and speaking to police, and for testifying at both the preliminary hearing and trial for Hoggard.
Back in 2018, Hoggard was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference after allegedly violently and repeatedly raping two females, one of whom was a minor, in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. Prosecutors also alleged he also groped the girl after a Hedley concert in April 2016 when she was 15.
He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
READ MORE: Jacob Hoggard's timeline of sex assault charges, trial and conviction
On June 5, Hoggard was found guilty of one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case involving the adult woman, but was acquitted of the same charge in connection with his alleged involvement with a teenage fan.
At that time, he was also found not guilty of the sexual interference charge, which also pertained to interactions he allegedly had with the underage girl.
“This is no doubt a very difficult process, but it's a necessary one,” Slate said.
“Mr. Hoggard’s conviction and sentence sends a message to the community that sexual violence will not be tolerated by our community, by anyone.”
A sketch of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard in handcuffs after he was sentenced to five years in prison on Oct 20, 2022 (John Mantha).
Last March, Hoggard, who was born and raised in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that reportedly occurred on June 25, 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. He has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty. A judicial pre-trial was held at a northeastern Ontario court on Oct. 17. Another appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 27.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson
Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had killed at least four people and wounded 13 more in a missile attack on civilians evacuating from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
5 things to know for Friday, October 21, 2022
Court documents show police concerns about a border blockade, economists react to new inflation data and more information on a mass recall of hair products. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian 'zero-COVID' policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'
Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
London
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
-
'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms
London’s top cop says he’s satisfied two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately. The cases were reviewed after the victim claimed police discouraged her from pressing charges.
Kitchener
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Sudbury Fisher Wavy trail officially opens
Dozens attended the official grand opening of the Fisher Wavy Trail in Sudbury on Thursday. Members of the non-profit group Rainbow Routes Association, Fisher Wavy Inc. and members of the community attended the free barbecue and guided hike.
-
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Ottawa
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
-
Senators scored five unanswered goals in win over Capitals
Shane Pinto's third goal in as many games proved to be the winner in the Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Guests at charity dinner in Windsor first to try historic whiskey
Supporting a local charity with a shot of whiskey, some 70 people attended Mezzo Ristorante and Lounge in Little Italy Thursday night and became the first group outside company employees to try what’s being called “'the oldest whiskey in Canadian history.'
-
'Bricks are falling and hitting our house': Neighbour fears for safety months after Walkerville fire
A Windsor resident on Lincoln Road is fearful for her safety following a fire next door last July.
-
Sunshine returns to Windsor-Essex
After several days of cold and rainy weather, there’s lots of sunshine and double-digit temperatures in the forecast.
Barrie
-
Many still without power as storm clean up continues in cottage country
More than 600 homes and businesses remain without power Friday as both Lakeland Power and Hydro One work to restore electricity in the Muskoka region.
-
'This loss is deeply personal': Funeral in Barrie, Ont., remembers slain officers
Two officers who died after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., were remembered Thursday as respected and dedicated to their careers, while those gathered at their funeral reflected on the risks of the job in light of a string of police deaths that's shaken forces across the country.
-
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
Nova Scotia woman living with Crohn’s leaves province for procedure due to long waits
A Nova Scotia woman who believed she needed a colonoscopy and couldn’t wait months on a list has left the province for the procedure.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Calgary Heritage MP Bob Benzen to ring in new year with return to private life
Bob Benzen announced via social media and a release to news outlets on Thursday that he intends to step away from the House of Commons as of Dec. 31.
-
Missing Penhold, Alta., woman found safe: RCMP
The RCMP asked the public for help finding Nelah Rothwell, 20, on Monday night, saying the resident of nearby Penhold, Alta., hadn’t been seen since that morning.
Winnipeg
-
Brooklands seniors complex "uninhabitable" due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Vancouver
-
More seniors in care getting antidepressant and antipsychotic medications
Anna Van Blankenstein lost her husband, Louis, earlier this year, but she lost the person she knew before that. Unbeknownst to her, he had been placed on antipsychotic medication.
-
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premier
The vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
-
Emergency crews on scene of fatal rollover on Gateway Boulevard
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.