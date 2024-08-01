Italian Air Force to fly over Toronto Thursday

The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force will grace the skies of Toronto Thursday for a flyover.

In a news release, the Canadian International Air Show said the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian air force aerobatic team, will perform a flyover starting at 4:30 p.m.

The display, which marks the first flyover by the group in the city in nearly 40 years, should be viewable from anywhere along Toronto’s waterfront.

Thursday’s performance comes ahead of the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) in late August. Due to scheduling constraints, the Frecce Tricolori will depart before the 75th annual event gets underway.

"Our personnel and cutting-edge equipment can be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world, ensuring our ability to operate effectively in any global location," Col. Stefano Pietropaoli, of the Aeronautica Militare, said in a news release. "We are excited to return to Toronto after 38 years, flying the Frecce over the skyline."

The last time the aerobatic team performed in Toronto was back in 1986 as part of the CIAS lineup at the time.

The CIAS said Thursday’s display should run until 5:30 p.m.

The Frecce Tricolori, the Italian air force aerobatic team, flies over Toronto in 1986. (The Canadian International Air Show)