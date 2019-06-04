

The Canadian Press





Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was poised to wear his father's old Raptors jersey in Toronto to honour his dad Dell -- until Drake entered the mix at the NBA Finals.

Dell Curry said the Toronto rapper's decision to seemingly troll Steph by wearing his dad's old Raptors uniform in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena nixed the Warriors guard's idea.

"I'll give you guys the inside story there. Before I flew to Toronto, Steph called me and said 'Hey pops, pack me one of your old Toronto jerseys,"' Dell Curry said on a conference call to promote the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Tuesday.

"That was the exact same jersey I packed for him, but (Steph was going to wear it prior to the) second game (of the NBA Finals in Toronto). Then Drake shows up in it so that ruined that."

Dell Curry chuckled when asked about the Raptors' global ambassador showing up in the autographed jersey.

"It was all fun. You know all about the trolling and everything," Curry said. "He went to great depth to get that jersey, so it's probably a little bit of respect. I think more than that, it fired up the Warriors even more to try to steal a game there in Toronto and I think they did just that."

Curry said Drake is more involved than any other celebrity fans he has seen, noting his shoulder rub of Raptors coach Nick Nurse during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

"You had celebrities that were fans of the home team (during his playing career) like that, but no one was ever allowed to do what he did, especially in the conference finals there," Curry said. "No one would ever be allowed to do that, especially massage or touch the coach. He's probably the only guy that got away with it."

Curry feels Drake has toned it down during the NBA Finals.

"I think someone told him you can't do that anymore," Curry said. "He's been a lot calmer the last two games in Toronto."

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1. The next two games are Wednesday and Friday in Oakland, Calif.