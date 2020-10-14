TORONTO -- Graphic content warning: This story contains images some readers may find disturbing.

A Burlington, Ont. man is sharing his insights and experiences after recovering from a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Ron Weston said he doesn’t remember the 30 days he spent on a ventilator.

He also doesn’t remember being in a coma sick with the disease, when his major organs, including his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas were failing.

The tough part, in his mind, came after waking up.

“Utter confusion. I didn’t know that I had been on a ventilator,” Weston told CTV News Toronto Wednesday. “Why couldn’t I walk and why couldn’t I move and get out of bed?”

“Learning to stand up and have a shower by myself, that took a month. Things you just take for granted. It was a real challenge.”

In March, Weston explained that he had been on a ski trip in Wyoming and took a flight home through New Jersey.

Weston said he experienced chills about a week later, then developed pneumonia. He went into hospital on March 25 and didn’t regain consciousness ‪until May 9.

At the end of June, Weston was discharged from hospital to stay with his sister before going home for good at the end of July.

“It’s really an experience that makes you question everything, quite frankly, and I just hope I can come out on the better side of it,” Weston said.

“He’s a miracle. We’re lucky,” said Weston’s sister, Robin Santucci. “He had to learn to speak, to swallow and really do things. We pushed very hard for rehab as fast as we could to get him going.”

Weston credits his recovery to the love for his kids, that he said kept his body fighting

“I want to make it a positive in my life,” he said “I have a much deeper bond with my friends and family for sure.”

Now, Weston is advising others not to be "arrogant" when it comes to COVID-19, reminding people that anyone can contract the disease.

“I don’t get the flu frequently, so I went into this [with an] indestructible mindset, ‘Oh I’m not going to get this,’ and I did. No one is more shocked than myself.”

Weston said there are days he feels 100 per cent, but admits he still has some lung scarring and numbness in his feet,

He’s playing golf again and planning another ski trip, but this time he plans to stay a little closer to home.