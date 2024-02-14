'It's not enough': Ride-share drivers hold protest for fairer wages across Canada

Some ride-share drivers in Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are logging off for the day in protest of what they call unfair labour and business practices by Uber, Lyft, and Doordash.

At Nathan Phillips Square on Wednesday morning, more than a dozen drivers were seen holding signs calling for fairer wages in the face of huge profits by the companies they work for.

The protest follows the release of a recent report by advocacy group RideFair, which suggested that ride-share drivers in Toronto made a median of $6.37 per hour last year.

“Most drivers are making less than half of [Ontario] minimum wage, OK?” Earla Phillips, a ride-share driver and vice-president of the Rideshare Drivers Association of Ontario, told CP24 at the protest.

In a statement, Uber Canada said on average, drivers in Toronto made $33.35 an hour during “engaged time” per hour before tips last quarter.

Therein lies the problem, Phillips said, as drivers are not paid for the time it takes to travel to the passenger or the time they spend on the app waiting for customers.

“[That $33.35 is] for an engaged hour and that’s only the time that we have a passenger in our vehicle,” she said.

“It’s not good enough because it’s only for an engaged hour.”

Phillips said drivers are, among other things, looking for a per kilometre wage increase comparable to the rates in Niagara, Kingston, and Windsor where she says drivers make 50 per cent more per kilometre.

Ride-share drivers in Toronto protest what they call unfair wages on Feb. 14, 2024.

Wednesday’s protest is one of three happening in Canada, with demonstrations also taking place in Winnipeg and Vancouver.

In the U.S, ride-share drivers in at least 44 cities are expected to keep the app closed today, according to RideFair.

Ride-share drivers in Ontario are also calling for stronger measures from their government to protect them from the alleged exploitation. Currently, drivers in the province are classified as contractors, and don’t have the same protections as employees.

This is a developing story. More to come.