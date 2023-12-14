Toronto council rescinds cap on licences for rideshare drivers amid legal fight with Uber

Toronto will resume issuing licences to rideshare drivers after council voted to scrap a cap introduced two months ago amid the city's ongoing legal fight with Uber Canada.

On Thursday, Mayor Olivia Chow introduced a motion to cancel a part of a motion adopted during October's council meeting that capped the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.

The motion then directed city staff to resume issuing vehicle-for-hire and private transportation company driver licences under the previous system and asked the city manager to report back in March on new options to limit licences, which would include feedback from the public and industry.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the mayor's motion.

Last week, Uber filed an injunction against the city in response to the licence cap, alleging that it was enacted in bad faith and without notice, which violates the city's own procedural bylaws.

In the confidential report to council obtained by CTV Toronto, the City Solicitor writes that there are "legal issues" with how the freeze was enacted. Rescinding the cap, she advises, would "render Uber's application moot;" pausing it would allow for consultation with the industry.

"Any cap implemented after receiving information from City staff and comments from stakeholders would be more defensible," the report reads.

With files from CTV Toronto's Natalie Johnson