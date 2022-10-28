'It's depressing': Toronto woman's life-changing surgery cancelled right before operation

Jessica Beck is seen in this undated image. The 37-year-old mother of three was scheduled to have life-changing surgery on Oct. 26 before it was abruptly cancelled the day of the operation. (supplied) Jessica Beck is seen in this undated image. The 37-year-old mother of three was scheduled to have life-changing surgery on Oct. 26 before it was abruptly cancelled the day of the operation. (supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."

'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton