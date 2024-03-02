'It just can't be that easy': Man speaks out after linking brother's suicide to alleged sodium nitrite salesman Kenneth Law
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling or texting Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
The brother of an American man who died after consuming a product linked to accused suicide salesman Kenneth Law says he hopes more countries will follow the lead of Canadian legislators in considering stricter laws meant to protect vulnerable internet users.
“It just can’t be that easy,” Gerald Cohn, 38, told CTV News Toronto in an interview from the U.S. “All he had to do was go to one website, and it was so easy to access.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
From there, Cohn said his brother, Benji Cohn, fell into a “dark, dark” community – one where he could access forums to discuss suicide and even purchase products that could aid in taking his own life.
Benji died in February 2023 at the age of 34 after ingesting a lethal amount of sodium nitrite, toxicology results showed.
Benji Cohn can be seen alongside his mother in his photo, provided by Gerald Cohn.
He's among a growing number of individuals across the world who have died after purchasing products from companies allegedly connected to Law, facing 14 of first-degree murder and 14 of aiding and abetting suicide.
Investigators previously said they believe Law sent more than 1,200 packages that may have contained instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries. Police said that approximately 160 of those packages were sent to addresses in Canada.
Counsel for Law has said he plans to plead not guilty at a not-yet scheduled trial and that he’s not responsible for what customers did with the products they purchased.
The case comes as the federal government debates the proposed "Online Harms Act,” a Bill that, if passed, would create obligations for online platforms meant to reduce exposure to harmful content.
READ MORE: Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
While the website accessed by Benji has been banned in Australia and Italy, it is still accessible in Canada and could be impacted by the new legislation, specifically sections targeting “content that induces a child to harm themselves.”
That’s a start, Cohn said, but he also feels strongly that vulnerable people of all ages need those protections as well.
‘Always checking in on others’
Looking back on the years before Benji’s death, Cohn said his brother was a caring and attentive friend, but struggled to be open about his own mental health challenges.
“He was always checking in on others, but he never really checked in on himself,” Cohn said. “He didn't want to openly talk about some of his struggles because he was afraid of how people were going to perceive him – unfortunately, all that bottling up really began to eat at him.”
That’s when Benji turned to the online forums, Cohn explained; “It was a community for him.”
After Benji’s death, detectives told Cohn he’d left a note, explaining how to access his cellphone. But for three months, Cohn had to wait for the phone to be released by investigators and returned.
“I actually don’t remember those 90 days. It was just anxiety, and waiting, waiting, waiting,” he said.
Benji (Centre) and Gerald (left) Cohn can be seen alongside their mother (right) in a photo provided by the family.
When the phone was returned, and in the hands of Cohn, he found his brother’s account, still logged into the online forums.
“I spent all night looking at browser history, email, you know, text messages, and that's when I saw he was logged in to the website and people were telling him to purchase [sodium nitrate],” he said.
His research led him to find receipts, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, of products purchased from companies connected to Law. When he typed Law’s name into Google, he was met with reports that a Mississauga, Ont. resident had been arrested and charged in connection with more than a dozen deaths across Ontario.
While it may be too late for many of those who lost their lives after purchasing products allegedly sold by Law, Cohn hopes that legislation like that currently being considered in Canada will soon be adopted widely.
“It was so easy [to access] everything on those forums – and I'm not even in a frame of mind where I want to end my life, so I can only imagine what it was like for someone like my brother, who was struggling and feeling so down,’ he said. “So yeah, something needs to be done.”
What’s next in the court case?
Law will next appear at the Newmarket, Ont. Superior Court of Justice on March 22.
Denied bail, Law has not appeared for his last two court dates, citing illness and medical isolation. For next month’s hearing, he has been court-ordered to appear in person.
There, the court will consider his assets as part of a Rowbotham application, which could see the government foot the bill for his legal defence if approved.
A Rowbotham application can be sought if an individual has been denied Legal Aid, lawyer Alison Craig, not connected to Law’s case, explained to CTV News Toronto.
“It's pretty common,” Craig said. “Legal Aid can deny people funding for all sorts of different reasons – for example, if you're not facing jail time, which isn’t the case here, or if you are below a certain financial threshold.”
News of the application is met with “a tug of war” for Cohn.
“It's a little bit hard for me to wrap my head around, but I do know the right thing is to have a fair trial and hopefully justice will be served one way or another,” he said.
When asked what he wants those paying attention to Law’s case to take away, Cohn underlined the importance of openness and transparency when it comes to mental health.
“There are ways to bring these things up and talk about them with the people you love, because you don’t want to live with the guilt that, unfortunately, I am struggling with,” he said.
“Don’t keep quiet about it.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Trump wins the Missouri caucuses, Michigan GOP convention as he moves closer to nomination
Former U.S. president Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination on Saturday, winning the Missouri caucuses and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.
'It just can't be that easy': Man speaks out after linking brother's suicide to alleged sodium nitrite salesman Kenneth Law
The brother of an American man who died after consuming a product linked to accused suicide salesman Kenneth Law says he hopes more countries will follow the lead of Canadian legislators in considering stricter laws meant to protect vulnerable internet users.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien remembers 'great servant of Canada' Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Jean Chretien is remembering his longtime political rival, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, as a loving family man and formidable opponent who 'did his best' and 'served the country well.'
A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service
An 11-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence was remembered Saturday during a Rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
-
Quebec Appeal Court Bill 21 ruling fuels debate on notwithstanding clause
The Court of Appeal's endorsement of the government's use of the clause — which allows governments to override fundamental Charter rights — is sparking new debate about the place of the constitutional provision.
-
SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike
Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees have voted in favour of a strike amid stalled negotiations that union leadership says have dragged on for a year.
London
-
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
-
Polar Dip into Lake Erie raises nearly $100,000 for families navigating childhood cancer
It’s one of ChildCan’s signature events. Each year, hundreds of people strip down to their bathing suits, and take a dip into Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ont. to raise funds for the important organization.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO London Blazers Floor Hockey battle adversity to win gold at Canada Special Olympic Games
With their starting goalie out due to illness, London Blazers backup Zack Griffith knew it was his time to step up in the championship game.
Kitchener
-
'Always been a part of my life': Wrestlers compete at championship event in Guelph
Tristan Cako has been brawling on wrestling mats for as long as he can remember.
-
Hydro pole down, road closed at Kitchener roundabout
A crash next to a Kitchener roundabout has closed down part of the road and knocked down a hydro pole.
-
Polar Plunge in Waterloo Region sees nearly $50K raised for Special Olympics
The day might have been mild, but the water for this year’s Polar Plunge was especially cold.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Ottawa
-
Residents in Pontiac, Que. region voice concerns over proposed waste-to-energy garbage incinerator
A proposed waste-to-energy garbage incinerator that could see some of Ottawa’s trash burned there has some residents in the Pontiac region on edge.
-
Early tee off for golfers as mild weather continues in Ottawa
Golfers are taking their first swings of the seasons after one of Ottawa’s golf centres officially opened its outdoor driving range for the season.
-
Hundreds marched Saturday in support of Palestine starting from National War Memorial
Once again, a rally in support of Palestine took place in the capital on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow
There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an active investigation.
-
Hats On For Healthcare campaign enters milestone 15th year
The Hats On For Healthcare Radiothon is back at the Devonshire Mall food court, kicking off a month-long campaign for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Chatham man arrested for alleged intimate partner violence
Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Northland Drive Friday evening for a disturbance.
Barrie
-
Dozens brave the cold for Barrie's annual Polar Plunge
Dozens braved the cold water of Kempenfelt Bay for a good cause at Barrie's annual Polar Plunge, on Saturday.
-
OPP discover loaded guns and drugs inside vehicle
Two people have been arrested in charged in Caledon, after fleeing police in a vehicle that had guns and drugs inside.
-
Man dead in East Gwillimbury crash
One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
Canadian figure skating champions teach the next generation: 'we’re here to inspire'
Elvis Stojko, Kurt Browning and Gladys Orozco hit the ice in Sussex on Saturday to help pass the torch to the next generation of aspiring figure skaters.
-
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge parents charged in November, 2023 assault of 3-week-old baby
The parents of an infant girl have been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a 2023 incident that left the child with a potentially life-altering arm injury.
-
'Quite an extraordinary figure': Former prime minister Joe Clark reflects on passing of Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney had a 'quite remarkable' ability to bring people together and draw out the best in them, says Mulroney's former political rival turned member of cabinet, former prime minister Joe Clark.
-
Calgarians gather at city hall to celebrate final day of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
The colder weather and snow moved the final day celebration for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games inside Calgary City Hall where there was a steady stream of activity to celebrate the games.
Winnipeg
-
Blizzard bearing down on Manitoba
Southwestern Manitoba could see up to 35 centimetres of snow over the next two days as a low-pressure system storms into the province.
-
Woman shot in unprovoked attack: Police
A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.
-
Loaded handguns recovered after bar fight
Winnipeg police recovered two loaded handguns following an incident early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
19 eagles dead after 'deleterious substance' dumped at northern B.C. landfill
The City of Prince Rupert says its staff recently encountered 19 dead eagles at the local landfill after a "deleterious substance" was dumped by a third party.
-
'I'd be smiling if I got that much money, too': Elias Pettersson's teammates, coach react to 8-year contract extension
When Elias Pettersson took to the ice for practice at Rogers Arena Saturday morning, minutes after signing an eight-year, $92.8-million contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, teammates couldn't help but notice a difference.
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
-
Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate
Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.
-
Draisaitl scores 30th goal, while Skinner makes 24 saves to help Oilers top Kraken 2-1
Leon Draisaitl scored his 30th goal of the season off the league-leading 73rd assist from Connor McDavid, Brett Kulak scored early in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.