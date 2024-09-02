Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Stevie Cameron died Saturday at home in Toronto from Parkinson's, her daughter Amy Cameron said, noting her mother also had dementia.
She was 80.
Among Cameron’s best-known works is an investigation she did into then-prime minister Brian Mulroney’s involvement in the purchase of new Airbus jets.
Cameron was accused of being an informant for the RCMP when they launched their own investigation, but those accusations were later recanted.
Amy Cameron said her mother believed in speaking truth to power but power sometimes fought back, and the accusation that she was a police informant was particularly hard.
"It was an incredibly difficult position for her to be in because how do you defend yourself when you've spent a lifetime trying to keep yourself out of the story? And she truly was not a part of the story and yet had been painted in that way," Cameron said in an interview Sunday.
"She knew that when people reacted in that way and when power reacted that way, that she had touched a nerve and she felt, on balance, that it was important to tell that story."
Cameron's credentials also include two books on serial killer Robert Pickton, a stint as host of CBC's "The Fifth Estate" in the early 1990s, and working as a contributing editor of Maclean's, from 1993 to 2001, among other things.
She was also a co-founder of Out of the Cold, a volunteer program at St. Andrew’s Church in Toronto, that provides food and clothing to the homeless.
Cameron was recognized for that volunteer work, as well as her journalism, when she was awarded the Order of Canada in 2012.
"Stevie Cameron is one of Canada’s foremost investigative journalists and a committed volunteer. For decades, her award-winning books and investigative reports have exposed wrongdoing and uncovered buried truths," a bio of her on the Governor General's website notes.
Born in Belleville, Ont., Cameron's career in journalism began as a food, travel and lifestyles reporter for newspapers in Toronto and Ottawa in the 1970s. Her resume lists a certificate from Le Cordon Bleu academy in Paris from the early 1970s.
But she had an interest in crime and politics, her daughter said, and she began writing in those areas after pitching ideas to an editor.
Author and journalist Jan Wong, who remembered Cameron inviting Wong, her husband and her mother-in-law to Christmas dinner when she was new to Toronto in the 1980s, said Cameron's experience as a chef and lifestyles reporter led to some big stories.
"She had gotten many of her scoops in Ottawa about politicians because she knew all the decorators and designers and the food people," Wong recalled.
Wong said when Cameron was accused of collaborating with the RCMP, she depleted her own savings to pay for a lawyer and fellow journalists held a fundraiser to help her out.
"It's a huge loss for Canadian journalism because she was one of the most skilled investigative reporters," Wong said of Cameron's death.
Amy Cameron said she remembers her mother being meticulous with making sure she had the evidence to back up the claims in her work, adding she did her best to keep the families of the people she was writing about out of the story.
"She didn't want to harm unnecessarily or dig into the lives of people who hadn't chosen to live a public life or who hadn't caused harm towards other people," she said.
Cameron is survived by two daughters, and her husband David Cameron.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israeli protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
Save the payphones?: Why one expert says they can't all disappear
These days, it’s gotten increasingly rare to spot a payphone in any community across the country, but one expert says it's important to keep them from disappearing altogether.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
-
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
-
Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder
Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.
Ottawa
-
Boat crash on Charleston Lake leads to minor injuries, OPP charge operator
A boat operator has been charged with careless operation after colliding with another vessel on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario earlier Monday, said the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
-
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
-
OPP stop unlicensed Montreal driver on Hwy. 17 in stolen vehicle with drugs, open liquor
Members of the North Bay detachment of Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 in Papineau-Cameron Township after receiving a notification from their vehicle’s Automated Licence Plate Reader last month.
-
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region
Before you make any plans on Monday you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.
London
-
OPP Underwater Search Unit arrives to aid in search for missing boater in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
-
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
-
Grand Bend bridge construction project taking place over next two years
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
Windsor
-
Driver busted going almost double speed limit on Front Road
LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.
-
New police dog Ghost helps arrest two suspects after commercial break-in
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
-
'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.
Barrie
-
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
-
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
-
Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
-
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
Atlantic
-
The dipped delicacy is back: Fredericton Lions Club celebrates 60 years making and selling the Dippy Dog
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
-
Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
-
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
3 youth reportedly targeted in St. Albert shooting, 1 in hospital
A youth is in hospital with serious injuries after what appears to be a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
-
Federal health spending has outpaced provinces, analysis shows
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
-
ACFN chief slams $50K penalty against Imperial Oil for Kearl seepages
The chief of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) says the $50,000 fine the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has levied against Imperial Oil for allowing wastewater to leak from its Kearl mine into the Athabasca River is insufficient to deter future leakages.
Calgary
-
1 dead following altercation outside Southview bar
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
-
Calgary's water use drops by 2M litres on Sunday
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
-
Purple Gatorade and Skittles: Calgary fans leave mementos in tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
A memorial for former Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau steadily grew over the long weekend.
Regina
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
-
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
Saskatoon
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
-
'It's just great fun': Sports dogs put to the test in agility trials in Saskatoon
Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.
Vancouver
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
-
Road closures and congestion coming to Stanley Park this week, city says
Vancouver’s park board is warning drivers that traffic coming in and out of Stanley Park will get congested over the next week due to events taking place in the area.
-
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
-
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
-
'They have families that love them': Memorial set up for British Columbians lost to toxic drugs
Loved ones gathered at Kitsilano Beach Saturday to remember lives lost to toxic drugs. People placed locks on a large metal heart with the names and ages of those who died, and photos were erected along a labyrinth of purple ribbon.