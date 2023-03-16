Investigation underway after senior killed in St. Catharines crash: police

Police in Niagara Region are investigating after a collision in St. Catharines Wednesday morning left an elderly woman dead.

In a news release, Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Vine and Scott streets at 9:30 a.m. for what they described as a serious motor vehicle collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a Freightliner box truck operated by a 29-year-old man from Lincoln, Ont. had collided with a Toyota Matrix which was being driven by a 74-year-old woman, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the collision. It has since reopened, but the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation, police said.

1 District (St. Catharines) officers are on-scene at Vine Street / Scott Street in the City of St. Catharines investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision. The intersection will be closed for the next several hours. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/cd52H4ikf0 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 15, 2023

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid in connection with the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009569. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.