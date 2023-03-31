Investigation underway after 'hateful messages' spray painted on North York mosque
An investigation is underway after North York’s Towfiq Islamic Centre was recently defaced with what Toronto police are calling “hateful messages.”
On Thursday, at 5:30 a.m., police said they received a call for a hate crime/mischief at a mosque near Weston Road and Oak Street, which is just south of Highway 401.
According to investigators, two suspects spray painted graffiti on the building at around 12:30 a.m.
The suspects were seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Oak Street.
Toronto police Chief Myron Dewkiw took to Twitter earlier today to condemn the incident, which police are treating as a suspected hate-motivated offense.
“We’re committed to investigating every potential hate crime & encourage the reporting of any suspected hateful act to police,” he wrote.
Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has also spoken out on social media about what happened.
“I'm extremely troubled by this act of vandalism in the midst of the holy month of Ramadan,” she said in a Twitter thread.
“Mosques are a place of peace where people should be able to gather to celebrate their faith without fear. I am proud to stand up against any act of Islamophobia in our city and I want our Muslim community to know we will not tolerate acts of hatred. … We want all residents to be able to celebrate their faith in peace in our city.”
Toronto police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash camera footage to contact them.
Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
