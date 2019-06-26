

Francis Gibbs, CTV News Toronto





One day after a police-involved shooting in Scarborough left a 21-year-old man dead and an officer injured the investigation continues.

On Tuesday night at around 8 p.m., several plainclothes officers attempted to box in a vehicle on Midland Avenue, south of Midwest Road.

The vehicle moved forward and struck one of the officers. Another officer then discharged a firearm, striking the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken from the scene to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The injured officer was taken to hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the matter.

About 12 hours after the fatal shooting, investigators remained on scene collecting evidence.

Midland Avenue was closed south of Ellesmere Road as police were seen taking measurements and photographs of the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident was towed away covered in a white tarp for further inspection.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length organization brought in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.