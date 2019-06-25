

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is dead and a Toronto police officer is in hospital after an incident that saw police open fire on a vehicle in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Midwest Road at around 8 p.m.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, members of the Toronto Police Guns and Gangs Taskforce were investigating the driver of a vehicle when they decided to stop the car.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle moved forward and struck a police officer. Another police officer then discharged his firearm at the vehicle multiple times,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon told reporters at the scene.

Video sent to CP24 by a viewer appears to have captured the moment.

The video shows what appear to be several officers, guns drawn, surrounding a white Mercedes. The Mercedes is boxed in by other unmarked vehicles. It then lurches forward, trapping one of the officers.

Gunshots can then be heard and a moment later, the video shows the officer quickly limping away from the vehicle.

The 21-year-old driver and the injured police officer were both transported to hospital following the incident. Three other people were inside the vehicle, but were uninjured.

The SIU later confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead in hospital. The officer remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

“At this point in time the SIU has five investigators and three forensic investigators assigned to the case,” Hudon said.

It’s not clear why police were investigating the driver or why they decided to stop the car at the intersection.

“As to what transpired before and during, that is part of the SIU’s investigation,” Hudon said.

She said investigators are looking to speak with any possible witnesses, particularly anyone who may have video of the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length organization brought in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The intersection of Midland Avenue and Midwest Road has been closed for the investigation.