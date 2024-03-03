Insigne scores with audacious chip as Toronto FC finally wins on the road

Lorenzo Insigne scored with an audacious chip and Toronto FC hung on to defeat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Sunday for its first MLS victory away from home since Aug. 27, 2022, when it won 2-1 at Charlotte FC.

Having started the season with a scoreless draw at FC Cincinnati, Toronto (1-0-1) now has four points on the road, matching its total last season when the club went 0-13-4 and picked up just four of a possible 51 points away from home.

New England lost for the second week in a row.

Insigne's 27th-minute goal was an inspired effort. Federico Bernardeschi's attempted shot deflected off a defender and landed in front of Insigne, who steadied the ball, looked up to weigh his options and then nonchalantly chipped the ball into the far corner past a disbelieving Slovak goalkeeper Heinrich Ravas.

Insigne gave fans a scare when he clutched the back of his thigh during his goal celebration, seemingly stretching it out. Then he grinned and started walking normally, perhaps his way of saying last year's injury-plagued campaign is indeed behind him.

The Italian was substituted at halftime, his time limited on Gillette Stadium's (albeit new) artificial turf as coach John Herdman had suggested would be the case prior to the game.

(The Canadian Press)