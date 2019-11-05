An inmate is facing charges in connection with an overdose death at a Milton jail earlier this year.

Halton police said that officers and paramedics were called to Maplehurst Correctional Complex just before 6 p.m. on May 7 after six inmates reportedly overdosed on illicit drugs. Investigators previously said that all the inmates were found inside the same cell block.

The victims were all transported to the hospital, but one of them did not survive.

“His death was later determined to be caused by the consumption of fentanyl and carfentanil,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Investigators said that a male inmate at the correctional facility has been charged in connection with the incident..

Cambridge resident Michael Fournier, 30, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking of a Schedule I substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.