TORONTO -- There’s a street in midtown Toronto where residents have erected giant inflatable Santas on their front lawns.

The display of over 70 Kris Kringles on Inglewood Drive, located near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue, is quite the spectacle. Every year curious Torontonians and their visiting guests make the journey to catch a glimpse of the winter magic.

“I just can’t believe that everyone on the street is in on it,” said Ollie, who was visiting from London, England. “It’s wonderful. It’s a true representation of Christmas spirit. “

Alec, who’s new to the street, said it was a “great local tradition.”

“All the kids love it. We close the street, in the neighbourhood for a Sunday afternoon. All the local kids come and there’s a big event here.”

Tamara Baron, a local resident and organizer of the street Santa Wood party, said that it’s a chance for the residents to get together, socialize and raise money and food donations for the Food Bank.

“It’s a real positive feeling amongst the neighbours. Everyone seems happy about it. Kind of makes you smile, brings a good feeling, the Santas are fun. It’s nice.”