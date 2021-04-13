TORONTO -- A long-awaited independent review has found “serious flaws” in how the Toronto police force handled a number of missing persons investigations in the city’s Gay Village and is calling for a new approach that would shift some of the responsibility for handling these files onto civilians and community agencies.

Retired Ontario Court of Appeal justice Gloria Epstein was asked to conduct the review back in 2018 amid public criticism that police had not done enough in response to a number of missing person reports in the Village.

The probe wasn’t initially supposed to include the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur as it was before the courts at the time. But its scope was later widened to include it after McArthur plead guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

In her report, Epstein called McArthur’s killing spree “a seven year reign of terror” and concluded that “police could have done better.”

She said that McArthur’s victims were “marginalized and vulnerable in a variety of ways” and that their disappearances “were often given less attention or priority” than they deserved by police.

Speaking more generally, Epstein said that Toronto police are often guilty of assigning a “low priority” to missing person reports and need to rectify that.

She is calling for a new approach that “takes some of these investigations or certain components of them away from police and encourages much greater use of civilians and social agencies where warranted.”

“The low priority the service often gives to missing persons investigations manifests itself in a number of ways, including missing persons investigations having access to only limited resources, delayed assignments, a lack of ongoing communications with those directly affected when a loved one goes missing and no continuity when assigned officers go off shift,” Epstein writes in the report. “It is hardly surprising that those affected by a disappearance often feel unheard and sometimes regard the service or its officers as dismissive or inattentive.”

This is a developing news story. More information to come.