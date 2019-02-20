

Images have been released of a suspect accused of shooting two people at a west-end Toronto apartment building on Tuesday.

Gunshots rang out on the sixth floor of a building at 50 Lotherton Pathway shortly after 9 a.m.

Toronto police arrived to find a 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man with critical wounds.

Both were rushed to hospital. The woman is said to have sustained “life-altering injuries” while the man’s condition has improved to non-life-threatening.

Investigators have described the ordeal as “targeted,” however would not elaborate on the relationship between the victims.

The shooting brought members of Toronto police’s emergency task force to the residential neighbourhood. Officers were seen combing the vicinity of the building for evidence. Much of the area was cordoned off for several hours.

The suspect was previously described as a black male wearing all black clothing.

In the three photos released on Wednesday, the suspect seems to be wearing a hooded jacket and baseball cap, as well as a black backpack. In one of the images, he appears to have something covering his mouth.

Anyone has information about the suspect or shooting is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.