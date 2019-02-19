

CTV News Toronto





Two people are in life-threatening condition after being shot at a west-end Toronto building early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said officers were called to the building near Caledonia Road near Lotherton Pathway shortly after 9 a.m. – mere “minutes” after receiving calls from people who heard gunshots.

A 47-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were found on the sixth floor of the building suffering from “obvious gunshot wounds.”

Police initially reported that both victims were without vital signs; however, their conditions were later determined to be life-threatening.

They were rushed to a local hospital via emergency run, where they remain.

Insp. Mandeep Mann would not elaborate on the relationship between the victims, saying only that they are “possibly” related. It’s not known if either of the victims resided at the building.

“There is a connection,” Mann said. “At this point, I’m not at liberty to provide that information because it is an active investigation.”

Members of Toronto police’s emergency task force descended on the scene and were seen combing the vicinity of the building for evidence.

Forensic investigators will also attend the scene.

“We are being precautionary here because it did occur in the building,” Mann said of the heavy police presence.

“Initially we did not know how the suspect had fled so we wanted to be able to protect any entry or exit points and examine those points.”

Police have not yet determined the circumstances behind the shooting.

Little information was provided about the suspect, who has been described as a black male wearing all black clothing.

“What we really need is the public’s assistance. If they have any information, we’re appealing for them to contact 13 Division,” Mann said.

The perimeter of the building has been cordoned off while police investigate.