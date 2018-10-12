

CTV News Toronto





Police have released an image of a woman believed to be responsible for sparking a fire at a North York hotel last week.

Emergency crews were called to the Radisson Hotel Toronto East at 55 Hallcrown Place, near Highway 401 and Victoria Park Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Hotel staff evacuated the building while firefighters extinguished the blaze and contained the smoke.

No one was injured as a result.

Following an investigation, police determined that the fire was started intentionally on the third floor of the building.

On Friday, police released an image taken from hotel security cameras of a suspect.

She has been described as five-foot-six to five-foot-eight in height with a medium build. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants and blue running shoes.

Anyone with who recognizes the woman or has any information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.