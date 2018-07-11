Ikea Canada recalls water dispenser for pets due to suffocation risk
The LURVIG water dispenser for pets from IKEA is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - IKEA Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 11:32AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Ikea Canada is recalling a water dispenser for pets due to a risk of suffocation.
The company made the move after receiving reports that two dogs got their heads stuck in the dispenser's dome and suffocated.
The company says it has sold 7,767 LURVIG water dispensers in Canada, but there were no reported incidents in this country.
It is urging customers to stop using the water dispenser and return it to an Ikea store for a full refund.