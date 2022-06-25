'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death

'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death

Police investigate after an animal activist was hit by a truck outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. (Andrew Collins) Police investigate after an animal activist was hit by a truck outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. (Andrew Collins)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them, firing up debate about whether the court's Conservative justices are being faithful and consistent to history and the Constitution – or citing them to justify political preferences.

Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces were trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region's governor said Saturday, after a relentless assault on a neighboring city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawing after weeks of intense fighting.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton