

Katheirne DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Steve Kidron knows what it is like not to have enough to eat, which is why he is one of two people hosting a “five-star” Thanksgiving meal for 200 of Toronto’s most vulnerable this upcoming Monday.

“I was in need in my life and I will never forget that. And right now that I’m doing a lot better in my life I would love to give back,” Kidron told CTV News Toronto.

Kidron left his home in Israel and came to Canada 29 years ago with $100 in his pocket. He said that he spent some time living on the streets and picking food from the garbage before he was able to start his own business collecting and selling scrap metal and recyclables. After years of hard work, Kidron, who describes himself as a “dreamer that makes his dream come true,” was finally able to fulfill his life’s mission of giving back to the community.

“I said that the day I’ll be able to … I’ll give it back because I believe that the universe works in its own way and sometimes you don’t know where you are getting the help.”

Kidron is now the co-founder of Kitchen24, an organization that focuses on providing a community space for people within the Greater Toronto Area to learn about food. He is joining forces with Sabrina Cooper, a culinary nutrition expert and workshop facilitator for at-risk youth, to host a grand Thanksgiving dinner for some of the city’s most vulnerable.

On Monday afternoon, the tables at Kitchen24 will be full with 200 guests, including recent immigrants and refugees, the homeless, members of womens’ shelters, residents of senior centres, and youth from mental health centres.

The menu is big – there will be the traditional turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce, in addition to lasagnas, pasta bakes, salads and gourmet cheeses.

Student chefs from Humber College will be helping prepare and serve the dinner.

Cooper said that more than 50 volunteers will help prepare the meal. She hopes they can engage with the dinner guests on Monday and “find out their stories”.

“That’s what the kitchen is about,” Cooper said. “I want them to come to the table and feel like a family and community.”

Kidron has very high expectations for the dinner.

“I told Sabrina that if we were going to do a give-back for Thanksgiving, I would love for it to be a five-star meal that people will be amazed and they are never going to forget that Thanksgiving,” Kidron said.

“I never celebrated Thanksgiving. When I see what Thanksgiving means to Canadians and people that I know, it became something I feel I have to do it too. Because I don’t have big family around me, I think I’m going to create my best Thanksgiving this year,” he said.

In addition to the dinner, Kidron and Cooper will also be handing out bags full of groceries to all the guests.

The dinner is scheduled for Monday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Michelle Dube