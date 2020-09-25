TORONTO -- Dafonte Miller said he feared for his life on the night he was assaulted in Whitby by an off-duty Toronto cop, who repeatedly struck him in the head and body with a metal pipe, a court heard Friday.

“As I stood banging on the door of the home at 113 Erickson Drive, blood dripping from my face, pleading for help, I thought that Michael Theriault was going to kill me with a steel pipe,” Miller said in a victim impact statement read aloud by the Crown in an Oshawa courtroom this morning.

A sentencing hearing began this morning for Const. Michael Theriault, who was convicted of assault in the December 2016 beating of Miller, a young Black man who was left blind in one eye following the incident.

In Miller’s statement to the court, he said it appeared the accused wanted to “cause him great physical harm” that night.

“Standing at that door, I was not an aggressor. I was not trying to attack Michael Theriault, I was pleading with someone to call 911 so that I could get help,” he said. “Despite seeing me in this state, Michael Theriault took a steel pipe and used it to repeatedly hit my face and body.”

Theriault and his younger brother Christian were both charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in connection with the Dec. 28 assault on Miller, who was 19 at the time.

A judge-alone trial was held for both men in the fall of 2019 and in June, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca acquitted Christian Theriault of all charges and found Michael Theriault guilty of the lesser charge of assault.

In his decision, Di Luca said that while the brothers may have acted in self-defence during some of their interaction with Miller, eventually the young man began to retreat.

Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest when he struck Miller in the face with a four-foot long metal pipe near the end of the altercation, after his eye had already been damaged.

For this reason, Theriault was only found guilty of simple assault rather than aggravated assault.

Miller suffered severe injuries during the violent assault, including what the judge previously described as a "horrific eye injury."

His left eye was dislodged from its socket and split in four and after multiple surgeries, it could not be saved.

Miller now wears a prosthetic.

‘I now look at police differently’

Miller said that he is still in disbelief that a police officer would ever behave the way Theriault did that night.

“Someone that is sworn to serve and protect was viciously attacking me without any justification for doing so,” Miller’s statement continued.

“I now look at police differently. As a young Black man, I have often heard stories of police abusing their power, but I had never experienced it like I did on December 28, 2016.”

He said “things could have gone very differently” for him that night had a resident in the neighbourhood not called police.

“I am also very conscious that things would have gone very differently if my family and I had not retained our own counsel to inform the SIU of my attack. The police did not question for one minute that I had somehow brought on or deserved the beating I suffered,” he added.

“I was handcuffed and charged, while Michael Theriault walked away completely free. No one questioned him. Only I was worthy of suspicion. I believe that this was because of the colour of my skin.”

He added that since the assault, he has become “withdrawn” and irritable and continues to suffer from headaches.

“I will forever be known as ‘Dafonte Miller, the Black kid that was assaulted by police officer Michael Theriault.’ It will forever be a part of my story. If this is going to be my story, I want it to mean something,” his statement read.

“I want for none of my Black brothers and sisters to have to this become a part of their story too.”

Miller said he would like to see Theriault serve jail time for the offence.

“Not just a slap on the wrist, but real jail time. A sentence that fits the nature of his crime,” he said.

An assault conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The judge is not expected to deliver his decision today but will release it at a later date.

Theriault’s lawyers previously filed an application to toss out the conviction, arguing that the trial judge “lacked jurisdiction" to convict their client on the simple assault charge.

The application was subsequently dismissed.

Last month, interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer issued a public apology for the police service's handling of the case.

The apology came following the release of an Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) report that found Toronto police were wrong not to notify the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on the night of Miller's assault.

In a statement released the following day, Miller said he received the OIPRD report minutes before the apology and suggested that the police service's response was a "public relations exercise" that did "nothing to build bridges.”

-- With files from The Canadian Press