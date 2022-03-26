'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Last August, as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the boy, who CTV News Toronto is not identifying for security reasons, penned a letter begging the Canadian government to provide him and his family safe haven. His family of seven has submitted an application to immigrate to Canada.
The family was initially able to flee their home last August by car, crossing the border to a neighbouring country. Without a visa, however, the family was told they couldn’t stay and were sent back to Afghanistan.
After applying and being approved for a 60-day visa, the family has returned to the neighbouring country and are now waiting for further instruction from the Canadian government. However, 30 of the 60 days have already passed and they say they’ve heard nothing.
“I want the Canadian government to help us exit the country as soon as possible because 30 days have passed and just 30 days are remaining,” the boy told CTV News Toronto in a video interview Friday.
The boy is urging the Canadian government to act quickly, adding he’s “very scared” to be sent back home again.
“I couldn't listen to music. I couldn’t say things that were opposite to what [the Taliban] believes. I couldn't get outside of the country,” he said.
“They’re arresting and they're killing people.”
He said he worries for not only his, but his sisters’ and mother's future if his family is forced to go back to Afghanistan.
“The Taliban doesn't allow girls to go to school,” he said. “There’s a bad culture about women there — men can do anything but women cannot.”
The family’s immigration lawyer, Erin Simpson, told CTV News Toronto that they’re at great risk if their application is unsuccessful.
"Canada can and should be doing more to get people out and evacuated now, this is the moment to do it and this family should be on this list," she said.
Simpson said she hopes the government will issue them temporary resident permits.
The boy’s aunt, who CTV News Toronto is also not identifying for security reasons, says she’s very worried for her family’s physical and mental wellbeing if they are sent back.
“I mean, he might not physically die, but I think it's your soul that dies,” she said. “It will be extremely hard.”
If approved to come to Canada, the boy said he hopes to study at a university to be a mathematician, engineer or astronaut, adding that he plans to “raise the voice of women that are like prisoners in my country.”
When asked how he became educated on equality and women’s rights, the boy said the internet changed his perspectives.
“At first, I didn’t see how great a place the world is — I thought women should be at home,” he said. “After I got the internet, I was watching YouTube videos and women can do anything, but in my country they couldn't do anything.”
Now, the boy says he remains waiting to hear from the Canadian government, hoping the response comes within 30 days.
“I’m hoping they hear my voice,” he said. “I want them to do something very urgently.”
With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong and Beth Macdonell.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv, near Poland
Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 75 kilometres away.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
Historic area in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve classified as heritage site
Part of Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is officially being recognized as a heritage site, it was announced Saturday.
London
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man creates video game about opioid addiction
A Sudbury man is sharing his personal battle against opioid addiction as a way to help others.
-
Antoine Mountain ski resort hosts first 'Pride Ski' event in Northern Ontario
To wrap up the 2021-22 ski season, Antoine Mountain ski resort in Mattawan is going out with a bang.
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Mask mandates end in Ontario and Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera issues 16,700 tickets: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories our website this week.
Windsor
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
Barrie
-
Catch a movie under the stars starting Friday
Movie lovers will be able to catch a flick and enjoy some popcorn in the great outdoors.
-
'Reel Stories' film festival taking over Barrie theatre this weekend
The Barrie Film Festival is back this weekend for its first entire in-person festival since the start of the pandemic.
-
Barrie police search for suspect involved in hit and run on Dunlop Street East
Barrie police say they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit and run Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella risk
A Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
-
'Women want to see this move forward': code of conduct bylaw for vehicle-for hire drivers delayed
Anger and frustration was front and centre at city hall on Thursday due to a council decision to delay a bylaw that would see taxi and vehicle-for-hire drivers fined for harassing or assaulting passengers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber alert activated for northern B.C. abduction
Police in northern B.C. have activated an amber alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
Edmonton
-
Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv, near Poland
Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 75 kilometres away.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.